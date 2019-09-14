Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increased Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding; Sarasin & Partners Llp Position in Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Has Decreased by $973,090

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 13,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 162,497 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, down from 175,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 615,230 shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 6,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 262,668 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.69 million, up from 256,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,260 shares to 256,507 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 56,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,969 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Profund Ltd Liability Com reported 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Bancorp Usa reported 22,435 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,830 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mcrae Management invested in 3,354 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.81% or 49,590 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 45,685 shares. 7,921 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Boys Arnold Commerce holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 58,160 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi owns 2,351 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com reported 77,112 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt has 1.37% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.23 million for 20.65 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 48,732 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $214.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 317,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).