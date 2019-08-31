Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $655,760; Share Price Declined; Getty Rlty New (GTY) Market Value Declined While Chatham Capital Group Raised Its Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 184,163 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, up from 175,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 144,146 shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,200 shares to 28,854 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 275,898 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 5.32M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). 17,111 were accumulated by Essex Serv Incorporated. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 60,474 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 993,070 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 523,566 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc stated it has 0.02% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0% or 20,857 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 57,088 shares. Aqr Capital Lc reported 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 12,700 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 85,612 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 10,894 shares. Chatham Gru, Georgia-based fund reported 52,787 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.