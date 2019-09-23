Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increased Fastenal Co. (FAST) Stake; Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Sellers Decreased By 62.04% Their Shorts

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) had a decrease of 62.04% in short interest. RKDA’s SI was 56,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 62.04% from 148,300 shares previously. With 118,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s short sellers to cover RKDA’s short positions. The SI to Arcadia Biosciences Inc’s float is 1.77%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 994,631 shares traded. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) has declined 66.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RKDA News: 22/05/2018 – Animation Mag: Exclusive `Trollhunters’ Clip: Meet the New Kids in Arcadia; 08/05/2018 – ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES – TRIALS RESULTS FROM PAST 2 CROP SEASONS SHOW YIELD GAINS IN RICE WITH 3 OF CO’S PROPRIETARY INPUT TRAITS STACKED TOGETHER; 15/05/2018 – Albert D. Bolles, Ph.D. Joins Arcadia Biosciences Board Of Directors; 20/03/2018 – ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES WELCOMES NEW CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES – “THE COMPANY IS WELL FUNDED TO BEGIN COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR ITS PORTFOLIO OF HEALTH AND NUTRITION PRODUCTS”; 15/05/2018 – Arcadia Profit Plunges in Fresh Blow to Billionaire Green; 02/05/2018 – Ryan Jandreau Joins Arcadia as Vice President of Business Development; 22/05/2018 – Arcadia Beverage Launches Clean Label Beverage Line, Zumora; 20/03/2018 – ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES – SARAH REITER JOINED CO’S EXECUTIVE TEAM AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – High street downturn pressures profit at Philip Green’s Arcadia

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Fastenal Co. (FAST) stake by 99.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 281,638 shares as Fastenal Co. (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 564,574 shares with $18.40 million value, up from 282,936 last quarter. Fastenal Co. now has $18.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 1.71 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -2.33% below currents $32.25 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, June 14. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cookson Peirce And Company Inc has 0.72% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 3,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 44,402 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability owns 1.20 million shares. Carroll Fin holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 5,575 shares. Cim Limited Liability owns 18,366 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Route One Investment Lp reported 16.25M shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt holds 0.58% or 44,780 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 962,690 shares. British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Contravisory Investment Incorporated holds 0.14% or 10,870 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Court Place Limited Liability has 24,290 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Davy Asset Limited holds 8,318 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 40,114 were accumulated by Greenleaf Trust.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,759 shares to 407,243 valued at $54.55 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 8,277 shares and now owns 283,601 shares. General Electric (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.