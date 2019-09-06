Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ); As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 229,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.20M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 265,767 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, up from 250,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 3.93M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,725 shares to 7,259 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 391,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 877,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 55,488 shares. Essex Invest Management Co Ltd Liability reported 93,818 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Mrj Cap holds 3.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 52,191 shares. 2.81M are held by Factory Mutual. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon And Assoc Incorporated reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairfield Bush And holds 6.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 157,950 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc accumulated 79,960 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 193,673 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 74,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 885,394 shares. Mariner Limited Com accumulated 887,985 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.46% or 74,481 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 751 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc, South Dakota-based fund reported 9,768 shares. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Johnson Financial Gru accumulated 58,124 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 39,598 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company holds 28,901 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 11,130 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 856,971 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability accumulated 0.15% or 201,495 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has 488,148 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Riverhead Cap Management Lc accumulated 55,628 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Us Financial Bank De accumulated 884,342 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 15,415 shares to 250,841 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 22,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,878 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.