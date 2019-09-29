Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Holding in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Increases Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,275 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, up from 54,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 20,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 232,364 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.28M, down from 253,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.22 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Group Incorporated reported 4,496 shares stake. Smithfield Tru reported 1,855 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.03% or 913,951 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2,000 shares. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Inv Management has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Captrust Advsr reported 561 shares stake. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Interest Group has 41,363 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.05% or 179,066 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 125,407 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 12.76 million are owned by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Prudential stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Stifel Financial holds 0.03% or 120,066 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Management & Rech owns 0.14% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 3,300 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 21.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (100=1 Clas by 100 shares to 700 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 27,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

