Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Has Lowered by $1.60 Million as Valuation Rose; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Boosted Its Skyline (SKY) Holding by $973,750; Share Value Rose

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 51,250 shares as the company's stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 187,891 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 136,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 252,704 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 15,415 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 250,841 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10M, down from 266,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 257,504 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 2.45 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 51,746 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Hsbc Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 15,854 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ranger Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.36% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 989,940 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc stated it has 40,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.14M shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 876,797 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 15,958 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 11,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank owns 93,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 805 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 58,025 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $16.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital LP reported 195,729 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 10,459 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Limited reported 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10,674 are owned by Greatmark Prns. Rothschild Inv Il reported 43,623 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Aristotle Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 2,896 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 1.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Arcadia Investment Management Mi has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,835 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 27,128 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney owns 50,588 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Preferred Llc has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,891 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 58,328 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 3.84M shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 7,255 shares to 520,456 shares, valued at $58.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 19,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).