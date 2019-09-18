Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; DEFLI LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (PEFDF) Shorts Down By 61.54%

DEFLI LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PEFDF) had a decrease of 61.54% in short interest. PEFDF’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 61.54% from 1,300 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1 days are for DEFLI LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PEFDF)’s short sellers to cover PEFDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 5,475 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 189,638 shares with $13.79 million value, up from 184,163 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $104.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 2.16 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint

Delfi Limited, an investment holding company, makes, markets, and distributes chocolate confectionery products. The company has market cap of $575.71 million. The Company’s chocolate confectionery products include molded chocolate, dragees, enrobed wafers, and wafers and biscuits. It has a 22.63 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the marketing and distribution of food, healthcare, and other consumer products, as well as coffeemix products and other convenience beverages; and the provision of management consultancy and administrative services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 252,421 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank owns 89,772 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,220 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Altfest L J & Communication reported 17,026 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 0.24% or 4,849 shares. Pure invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Hilton Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Maryland-based Torray Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 1.48M shares. Westover Capital Ltd, a Delaware-based fund reported 30,062 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.16 million shares. Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cadinha & Limited Liability owns 19,642 shares. Headinvest Limited has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,809 shares. Moreover, Wheatland has 0.42% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 6,237 shares to 109,809 valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 20,891 shares and now owns 232,364 shares. Kraft Heinz Co Com was reduced too.