Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by $524,472 as Valuation Rose; Crescent Park Management LP Has Increased Mastercard (MA) Stake by $4.70 Million

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,092 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55M, up from 251,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.16. About 1.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $271.22. About 1.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stocks edge higher as trade enthusiasm wanes – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Oil Demand Was Scorching Hot Last Year — but Gas-Guzzling SUVs Arenâ€™t to Blame – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8,948 shares to 253,255 shares, valued at $24.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 22,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,878 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Co accumulated 39,872 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtn has invested 2.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Bancorp Of Hutchinson holds 0.18% or 2,410 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Check Cap Ca reported 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.4% or 31,660 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mirador Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.16% or 17,406 shares. Sandhill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sei Invests accumulated 481,056 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0.84% or 11.87M shares. The New Jersey-based Murphy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greylin Mangement stated it has 9,760 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Sonata Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.5% or 5,507 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.