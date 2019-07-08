Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Upped Bp Plc (BP) Stake by $768,195; Market Value Declined; As Hershey Co (HSY) Market Value Rose, Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,914 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 183,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 4.21M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses Helge Lund as chairman after turbulent decade; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STRONG NATURAL GAS GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – BP, Smurfit, Persimmon Too few women at top; 09/04/2018 – BP Is Operator of Block 61, Holds a 60% Interest; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Replacement Cost Profit $2.39B; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Long Goodbye for Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 08/05/2018 – LIGHTSOURCE BP BUYS UBIWORX TO STRENGTHEN DIGITAL CAPABILITY

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 16,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,209 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, down from 179,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.59. About 890,131 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt has 924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,466 are owned by Advisory Service Networks Llc. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp accumulated 3,826 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Waddell & Reed Fin reported 671,605 shares stake. Kidder Stephen W reported 2,100 shares. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Tdam Usa Inc invested in 2,680 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 79,255 shares. Jensen Invest Management reported 8,360 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.88% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 709 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 26,461 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 2.63% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.14 per share. HSY’s profit will be $244.30 million for 29.61 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.42% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $262.62 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Buck Michele sold $162,285 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 1,500 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,744 shares to 192,635 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 14,975 shares to 156,136 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,996 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.