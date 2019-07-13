Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Stake; Granahan Investment Management Increased Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) stake by 6.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,733 shares as Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 197,669 shares with $6.55M value, down from 212,402 last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc now has $17.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 2.32M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) stake by 34.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 142,957 shares as Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP)’s stock declined 20.16%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 559,385 shares with $2.97 million value, up from 416,428 last quarter. Bgc Partners Inc now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 1.27 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EACH PARTY, CERTAIN UNITS TO ISSUE LOANS TO OTHER PARTY OR UNITS UP TO $250 MLN OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Anthony Orso Joins NKF Capital Markets as President of Capital Markets Strategies; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites

Among 3 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.76M for 13.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

