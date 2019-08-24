Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined While Strategic Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $769,825

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 6,204 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 20,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 413,598 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, up from 406,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 28,668 shares to 36,446 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 25,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

