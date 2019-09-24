Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Bristol (BMY) Holding by $1.76 Million; Shares Declined; Discovery Capital Management Maintains Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 39,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 524,246 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.78M, up from 485,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 9.03 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 105.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.81 million, up from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 13.19 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.97% or 28,400 shares in its portfolio. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca accumulated 38,274 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 9,548 shares. Southeast Asset Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,223 shares. Omers Administration invested in 0.09% or 183,100 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 92,786 shares. Finemark State Bank & Tru holds 117,130 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ruffer Llp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,458 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa reported 0.28% stake. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Counselors stated it has 151,326 shares. Capital Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,775 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.88M shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,260 shares to 256,507 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 14,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,456 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 833,800 shares to 865,911 shares, valued at $32.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

