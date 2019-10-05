Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lowered Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Position as Valuation Rose; As Adobe Com (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $395,430

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 20,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 232,364 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.28 million, down from 253,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Invest Mgmt stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 1,409 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 177,971 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has invested 0.74% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.02% or 262 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T owns 50,571 shares. Ipg Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% or 865 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 722,763 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cambridge reported 0.08% stake. L & S Advisors holds 0.36% or 9,275 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capital Intll Ca holds 33,141 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.01% or 1,426 shares. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 1,517 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 14,165 shares.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust S&P Sml 600 Gwt Etf (IJT) by 2,010 shares to 51,422 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Systems EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings Tru invested 0.13% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Guardian Life Of America owns 345 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 9,900 shares. 12,640 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 2,171 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Champlain Inv Prtnrs reported 1.53 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 212 were reported by Cordasco Network. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 0.05% or 863,629 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr accumulated 12,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hartford Investment holds 13,231 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 23,725 shares. Woodstock has 0.38% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.05% or 5,975 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22 million for 22.17 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “In turbulent times, Tesco’s new boss has something to build on – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Tractor Supply (TSCO) – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tractor Supply and Citi Retail Services Launch New 5% Back in Rewards for Credit Cardholders – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Company Promotes Mary Winn Pilkington to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 111,019 shares to 282,026 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 9,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).