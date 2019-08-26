Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Wal (WMT) Position by $578,314 as Stock Value Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Lodestar Investment Counsel Upped Holding by $569,220

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 91,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, down from 97,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.24 million shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Unveils New Meal Kits; 10/04/2018 – Walmart taps Postmates for grocery delivery service; 05/03/2018 Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart threatens restaurant chains by adding prepared meals; 12/04/2018 – WALMART TO SPEND ABOUT $200M OVER NEXT YEAR IN FLORIDA; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 18/05/2018 – WALMART SAID IN TALKS TO SELL BRAZIL OPS STAKE FOR BRL8B: VALOR; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 15/04/2018 – Walmart and some other retailers offer additional disposal options; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 223,324 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, up from 212,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 9,000 shares to 154,875 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 23,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 211,945 shares to 14,811 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,039 shares, and cut its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.