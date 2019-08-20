Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lowered Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Position by $474,078; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 750,103 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 184,633 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.71 million, down from 186,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $275.29. About 417,311 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.20 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,813 shares to 265,767 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 31,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 38,915 shares to 196,840 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 14,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,997 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

