Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Shares Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Global Endowment Management LP Has Raised Stake

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 609.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 531,418 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.88 million, up from 520,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 143,965 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

