Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Stake by $729,000 as Market Value Declined; Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Stake by $164.93 Million

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,875 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 145,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 603,031 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 108.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 9.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 17.58M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.19 million, up from 8.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.76 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8,948 shares to 253,255 shares, valued at $24.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,811 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associate LP owns 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 19,033 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 2,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated holds 111,668 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Utd Capital Advisers Limited has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Regent Inv Ltd owns 0.35% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 12,895 shares. Northern Tru has 1.21M shares. Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.96% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Valley Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Aviva Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,901 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd invested in 0.11% or 1.89M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 100,000 shares. Ent Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 200 shares. Parsec Management owns 11,581 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

