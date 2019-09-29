Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Position by $3.62 Million; Long Road Investment Counsel Position in Fastenal (FAST) Has Raised by $2.18 Million as Stock Value Declined

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 51,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 206,617 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.55 million, up from 154,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.63 million shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 10,973 shares to 28,093 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,601 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Tianqi puts world’s biggest lithium plant expansion on hold – MINING.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) ROE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle: Strong Lithium Growth Potential Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset As accumulated 15,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 5,011 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,419 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 6,357 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 90,336 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0.08% or 42,428 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 100 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.04% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 72,069 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 838,032 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60,774 shares. Scout stated it has 0.25% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 143,103 shares. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca has invested 0.3% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Community Bank & Trust Na reported 12,152 shares stake. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 152,764 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stock Yards Bankshares Communication has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blackrock accumulated 43.46 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.64 million shares or 3.49% of the stock. Moreover, Yhb Inv Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 2.72 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barbara Oil invested in 16,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp owns 42,150 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited has invested 0.51% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James And Associates invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has invested 1.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).