Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Cerner (CERN) Position; Forrester Research Has 2.09 Sentiment

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Cerner (CERN) stake by 22.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 31,966 shares as Cerner (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 171,327 shares with $9.80 million value, up from 139,361 last quarter. Cerner now has $21.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 388,058 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Forrester Research Inc (FORR) investors sentiment decreased to 2.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 69 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 33 sold and reduced their positions in Forrester Research Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 10.06 million shares, down from 10.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Forrester Research Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 25 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

More notable recent Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) news were published by:

The stock increased 4.02% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 25,015 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) has risen 2.22% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q REV. $77.7M, EST. $78.5M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Pro Forma Loss 1c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q Rev $92M-$95M; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.03 TO $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 14/03/2018 – NRF/Forrester Survey Shows Merging of Physical and Digital Retail; 28/03/2018 – Forrester Research Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $638.00 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. for 39,621 shares. Ballentine Partners Llc owns 250,000 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 0.32% invested in the company for 144,960 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,400 shares.

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -362.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by:

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner Corp has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 12.27% above currents $67.82 stock price. Cerner Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CERN in report on Monday, July 8 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 21. SunTrust upgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 190,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. St Johns Inv Ltd Com holds 200 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1.68 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 2.01 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.36% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 12,182 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 7,346 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Horan Capital Management invested in 48,859 shares or 0.52% of the stock. 509,783 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. 5,573 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Maine-based Vigilant Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Trillium Asset Llc holds 0.04% or 12,364 shares in its portfolio.