Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Increased By $1.87 Million Its Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 28,260 shares as Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 372,922 shares with $24.88 million value, up from 344,662 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co. now has $39.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 1.96M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 91.63% above currents $16.96 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. See Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) latest ratings:

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 10,929 shares to 263,885 valued at $30.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Electric (NYSE:GE) stake by 143,965 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson accelerates digital transformation – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Advances Digital Transformation with Industry’s Most Comprehensive Operational Analytics Portfolio – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric Company has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 15.52% above currents $64.06 stock price. Emerson Electric Company had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 8. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vermilion Energy: A Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for October 15, 2019 Payment Date – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yext hires Salesforce vet for customer head – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks I Wouldn’t Put in My TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy: Safe 14%+ Dividend Yield, But It’s Too Much – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 700,239 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.