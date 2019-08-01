Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding in Stericycle (SRCL) as Shares Declined; Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $1.69 Million as Stock Declined

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 156,136 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 million, down from 171,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 1.36M shares traded or 46.49% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 15.10 million shares traded or 131.94% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 33,215 shares stake. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 144,762 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc accumulated 4,884 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Polar Capital Llp holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 1.06 million shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Sei Communications has 207,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il has 0.22% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 163,174 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 5,365 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 39 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 1.15M shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 7,493 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,997 shares to 415,002 shares, valued at $48.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Grp Inc invested in 5.00 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Kennedy Cap invested in 0.08% or 126,828 shares. 18,510 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 101,840 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 198 shares stake. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Llc has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 404,410 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 777,950 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 310,200 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Jcic Asset Management Inc accumulated 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, World Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 28,853 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 33,619 shares.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70 million for 15.45 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.