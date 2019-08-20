Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Cut Its General Electric (GE) Holding by $901,035; Rench Wealth Management Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $321,382

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 100,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 110.84M shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Rises 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tapestry, General Electric, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 16,400 shares to 20,016 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 40,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.