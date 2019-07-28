Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position in Chevron Corp. (CVX) as Stock Value Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,092 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55 million, up from 251,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 20,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,523 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 48,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,366 shares to 56,816 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,628 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 69,020 shares to 499,975 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).