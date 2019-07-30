Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Decreased Its Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Position; CHANCELLOR GROUP (CHAG) Shorts Increased By 489.22%

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) stake by 3.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 8,948 shares as Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 253,255 shares with $24.76M value, down from 262,203 last quarter. Tractor Supply Company now has $13.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 496,699 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500.

CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG) had an increase of 489.22% in short interest. CHAG’s SI was 60,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 489.22% from 10,200 shares previously. With 171,100 avg volume, 0 days are for CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG)’s short sellers to cover CHAG’s short positions. It closed at $0.003 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chancellor Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $230,825. It operates through Production and Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates approximately five oil wells in Gray County in the Texas Panhandle, including four actively producing oil wells and one water disposal well.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Tapestry Inc. stake by 31,129 shares to 199,592 valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 14,813 shares and now owns 265,767 shares. Gap Inc. Del (NYSE:GPS) was raised too.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $127.25 million for 26.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.