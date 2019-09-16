Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Decreased Its Cerner (CERN) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ami Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 31,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 4.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cerner (CERN) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 163,747 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00M, down from 171,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cerner for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 604,705 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.37 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.78% or 25,494 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 242,310 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 26,517 shares. Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,800 shares. Strategic Financial reported 40,776 shares. The Massachusetts-based North Mgmt Corp has invested 2.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 36,495 shares. Natixis has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Bank Of The West holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,043 shares. Mairs & Power invested in 3% or 1.79M shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 70,668 shares stake. Delaware-based Cortland Advisers Lc has invested 6.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Timessquare Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.07% or 12,182 shares. First Merchants Corp invested in 0.4% or 34,297 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 1.52% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 17,143 shares. S&Co holds 51,774 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 297,121 shares. Leavell Mngmt Inc holds 9,535 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 3,156 shares. 9,375 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 10,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 31,433 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company, Maine-based fund reported 7,970 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% or 5,023 shares. Pacific Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ashfield Ptnrs holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 30,512 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 6,576 shares to 262,668 shares, valued at $32.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.86M for 28.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.