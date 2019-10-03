Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Decreased By $2.10 Million Its Honeywell Int’l (HON) Holding; Black Hills Has 1.49 Sentiment

Black Hills Corp (BKH) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 130 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 87 sold and decreased positions in Black Hills Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 52.47 million shares, up from 51.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Black Hills Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 61 Increased: 83 New Position: 47.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Honeywell Int'l Inc. (HON) stake by 13.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc analyzed 12,069 shares as Honeywell Int'l Inc. (HON)'s stock rose 0.89%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 77,509 shares with $13.53 million value, down from 89,578 last quarter. Honeywell Int'l Inc. now has $115.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $161.1. About 1.55M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric clients in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. It has a 19.86 P/E ratio. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation for 977,875 shares. Wespac Advisors Llc owns 35,904 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has 0.68% invested in the company for 135,042 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.57% in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 139,547 shares.

Analysts await Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BKH’s profit will be $28.70M for 40.03 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Black Hills Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.83% EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Tapestry Inc. stake by 68,951 shares to 268,543 valued at $8.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hp Inc. stake by 24,093 shares and now owns 1.25M shares. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 17.32% above currents $161.1 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, September 27. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

