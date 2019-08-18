Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Cut Position in Boeing Co. (BA) by $2.63 Million as Valuation Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While Garde Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,752 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 42,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 79,609 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, down from 86,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Starbucks vs. Luckin: What to Consider – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Lifts Forecasts as Strong Momentum Continues – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks buys stake in Brightloom, enhancing global digital offerings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Amer Corp owns 195,112 shares. Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 1.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Lc has invested 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sun Life Inc has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,119 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 193,657 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Blair William & Company Il holds 1.2% or 2.65M shares in its portfolio. Intersect Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 5,353 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 517,428 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 0.62% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.84M shares. Old Dominion Management Inc holds 0.35% or 13,137 shares. Windward Capital Com Ca holds 1.17% or 122,849 shares. Moreover, American Research And has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 9,762 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 112,013 shares.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,420 shares to 120,480 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 10,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,264 shares to 256,092 shares, valued at $31.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).