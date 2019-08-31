Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Cut Its Position in Stericycle (SRCL) by $808,650; As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Valuation Rose, Chatham Capital Group Trimmed Its Holding

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 156,136 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, down from 171,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 461,333 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 245,474 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,652 shares. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma has 913,857 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 29,648 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.14% or 98,230 shares. 210,019 were accumulated by Ami Asset Mngmt. Federated Investors Pa owns 853,101 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or reported 3,907 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 254 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 13,654 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd owns 7,145 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.24% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Great Lakes Advisors Lc accumulated 79,055 shares. 87,206 were reported by Sei Invs.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares to 297,900 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 18,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 51.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.05% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 274,620 shares. Minnesota-based Leuthold Gp Lc has invested 0.47% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 18,275 shares. Principal Group Incorporated Inc owns 369,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,428 shares. 119 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Hanson Doremus Investment has 26,411 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 132,631 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 700 shares. Moreover, Landscape Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 5,207 shares. The California-based Golden Gate Private Equity has invested 0.75% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 2,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 24,589 shares.