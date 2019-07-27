Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR); Park National Has Boosted Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $461,063 as Market Value Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,662 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60 million, up from 340,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

Park National Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,277 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99M, up from 339,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,460 shares to 197,904 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation (New) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,265 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 100,115 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,996 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

