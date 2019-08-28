Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $805,305 as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mayo Investment Advisers Increased Its Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 520,456 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.16M, up from 513,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 1.71 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $205.43. About 12.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,703 shares. Westwood Holding Group reported 584,644 shares. Lbmc Advsrs Limited owns 3,634 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 723,950 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 3.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6.96M shares. Archon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 94,500 shares stake. Hengehold Cap Management Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbia Asset Management has invested 4.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.18% or 20,273 shares. Counselors invested in 2.6% or 322,615 shares. Iberiabank invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 3,908 shares. Sit Inv Assoc, Minnesota-based fund reported 259,975 shares. 4.45 million are owned by Td Asset Management.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s EU tax bill appeal starts soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71 are owned by Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 625,471 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.06% or 53,922 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria holds 79,117 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 1.42% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. James Invest Research Inc holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp Inc accumulated 0.11% or 1.01M shares. First Financial In has 0.6% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 208,741 shares. Carroll Financial Associates accumulated 11,519 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 235,712 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation accumulated 40,806 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,832 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 1.06% or 40,720 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Investment Llp owns 1,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 26,232 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 1,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,593 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Seems All Set To Deliver In 2019, UBS Says – Yahoo Finance” on February 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.