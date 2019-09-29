Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding; DEEP BLUE MARINE NEW (DPBE) SI Increased By 81.42%

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 6,576 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 262,668 shares with $32.69M value, up from 256,092 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $225.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.85M shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 24.16% above currents $118.6 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $146 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 13.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,250 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 9,260 shares to 256,507 valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA) stake by 1 shares and now owns 17 shares. General Electric (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.