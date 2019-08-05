Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holding by $313,344; Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $1.96 Million as Valuation Declined

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 344,662 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60 million, up from 340,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 468,458 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 17,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 99,686 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, down from 116,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 217,604 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 19,017 shares to 521,023 shares, valued at $59.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (NYSE:TGP).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,263 shares to 1,886 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,951 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).