Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

We are comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 0.88 N/A 3.17 3.36 Pretium Resources Inc. 9 5.71 N/A 0.26 41.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc. Pretium Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is currently more affordable than Pretium Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 535.9% 35.5% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 70.60% upside potential. Pretium Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 62.24% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. looks more robust than Pretium Resources Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -2.47% -1.57% 10.93% -1.48% -0.09% 38.62% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pretium Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. beats Pretium Resources Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.