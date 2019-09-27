Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

We are comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 8 -2.00 265.72M 3.17 3.36 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 80.59M -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and General Moly Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 3,321,500,000.00% 535.9% 35.5% General Moly Inc. 41,605,575,632.42% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. General Moly Inc. has a -0.01 beta and it is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, General Moly Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to General Moly Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and General Moly Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 General Moly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is $9.33, with potential upside of 26.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.6% of General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.43% of General Moly Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -2.47% -1.57% 10.93% -1.48% -0.09% 38.62% General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had bullish trend while General Moly Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors General Moly Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.