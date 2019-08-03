Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Both Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 1.08 N/A 3.17 3.36 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.18 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 535.9% 35.5% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Its rival Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 39.19% upside potential. On the other hand, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s potential downside is -3.10% and its consensus price target is $15. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is looking more favorable than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are owned by institutional investors. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, 37.2% are Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -2.47% -1.57% 10.93% -1.48% -0.09% 38.62% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had bullish trend while Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. beats Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.