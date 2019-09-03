Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

We are comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 0.76 N/A 3.17 3.36 BHP Group 54 2.69 N/A 3.32 16.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and BHP Group. BHP Group is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 535.9% 35.5% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. BHP Group has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Its rival BHP Group’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BHP Group.

Analyst Ratings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and BHP Group Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 91.74% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares and 3.7% of BHP Group shares. Insiders owned 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares. Comparatively, BHP Group has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -2.47% -1.57% 10.93% -1.48% -0.09% 38.62% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BHP Group.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BHP Group beats Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.