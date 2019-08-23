Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)’s EVP – Chief Financial Officer Keith Koci Buys 12500 shares of the Company; 2 Analysts Bullish The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)

Among 3 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 3.76% above currents $49.8 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 9. See The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40 New Target: $45 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), (COLD) – Temperature-Controlled Storage Provider Sees “Favorable” Outlook – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold The Blackstone Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams holds 13,947 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Comm Of Delaware reported 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Markel Corporation holds 1.17M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. 10,100 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl Corp. Adirondack Trust Company invested in 0.05% or 1,701 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 16,455 shares. Northeast Invest, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,435 shares. Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 0.02% or 19,000 shares. Rothschild Invest Il owns 39,867 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt has 0.11% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 30,738 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Lc has 26,100 shares. Advisory Rech owns 20,020 shares. Franklin Resource Inc reported 58,520 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 23,885 shares.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $59.52 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 34.37 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 5.26M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Minerals One On One Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 4-6; 06/03/2018 – HELICAL PLC HLCL.L – HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE ANNOUNCES GENDER PAY GAP REPORT 2017 IN EMAILED STMT; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone REIT Triples Industrial Space With $1.8 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 24/05/2018 – Sridhar Natarajan: Breaking vacation mode to share this:; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Sheds Light on Gender Pay Gap in U.K. Private Equity; 29/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch Woos Even More Clients

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 6.71M shares traded. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 29C; 19/03/2018 Cleveland-Cliffs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – FY 2018 U.S. IRON ORE CASH COST OF GOODS SOLD AND OPERATING EXPENSE EXPECTATION WAS MAINTAINED AT $58 – $63 PER LONG TON; 18/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Cleveland-Cliffs Outlk To Stbl, ‘B’ CCR Affirmed; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs: Revenue, Net Will Be Relatively Lower Than Historical Levels During 1st Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Schedules Groundbreaking Ceremony for its HBI Production Plant in Toledo, Ohio; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Adopts Revenue Recognition Standard, Recognizes Cumulative Effect of Change as an Addition to the Opening Balance of Retained Earnings of $34 Million; 15/05/2018 – Contrarian Capital Management Buys 2.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs

More notable recent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLF) 21% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), The Stock That Zoomed 111% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has $1400 highest and $12 lowest target. $13’s average target is 57.38% above currents $8.26 stock price. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $1400 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 5.

In view of the investment Keith Koci made he is in the bull’s eye today. The EVP – Chief Financial Officer of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc and an insider, obtained 12,500 shares worth $100,999 USD. The average cost was $8.1 per share. It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he quietly acquired additional 30,000 shares of the company, worth $251,682 USD. Now, Keith Koci owns a total of 86,849 shares or 0.03% of the company’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding). The date was August 22, 2019 when Keith made the transaction, and it was disclosed in a Form 4 with the SEC, accessible for free on this website.

Analysts await Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLF’s profit will be $153.96 million for 3.62 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 2.1 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.