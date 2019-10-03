Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Reaches $7.12 After 9.00% Up Move; PPG Industries (PPG)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

PPG Industries Inc (PPG) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 283 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 233 sold and decreased positions in PPG Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 179.23 million shares, down from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding PPG Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 196 Increased: 200 New Position: 83.

The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 14.54M shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS 1Q REV. $239.0M, EST. $181.4M; 19/03/2018 Cleveland-Cliffs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – TRUMP DECISION TO EXTEND EXEMPTIONS `REASONABLE,’ CLIFFS SAYS; 15/05/2018 – Ray Dalio Joins Hedge Funds Buying Cliffs After Trump Tariffs; 10/05/2018 – Western Australia in Talks Over Cliffs Depleted Iron Ore Mine; 20/04/2018 – CLIFFS SAYS U.S. STEEL MARKET STRENGTH IS SUSTAINABLE; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – SEES 2018 U.S. IRON ORE REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES AND SERVICES $ 102 – $107 PER LONG TON; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 29C; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.29The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.92B company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $7.76 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CLF worth $173.07 million more.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 1.81 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Analysts await Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLF’s profit will be $145.85M for 3.30 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) For Its Upcoming 1.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Tops Out Furnace Tower at Toledo HBI Facility – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cleveland-Cliffs: Capital Allocation – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cleveland-Cliffs to SmallCap 600; shares +6.2% – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “21 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CLF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 43.96% above currents $7.12 stock price. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CLF in report on Monday, September 23 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, September 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 1 by B. Riley & Co.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.46 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $26.74 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 22.25 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG Industries: Uninspiring – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Printable Heating Technology to Be Highlighted at WardsAuto UX Conference – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PPG reaches settlement with SEC – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG names two executive vice presidents – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 77,720 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout

Trian Fund Management L.P. holds 5.2% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. for 4.22 million shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 720,425 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Llc has 2.4% invested in the company for 3.68 million shares. The Ohio-based First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 2.29% in the stock. Peninsula Asset Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 24,261 shares.