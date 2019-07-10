Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Contrasting side by side

Since Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 1.27 N/A 3.37 2.95 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Trilogy Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 0% 36.6% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Trilogy Metals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Trilogy Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 25.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares. Comparatively, Trilogy Metals Inc. has 15.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -1.39% -3.03% -13.43% 1.02% 18.5% 29.13% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.81% -1.19% 17.92% 14.68% 101.61% 44.51%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has weaker performance than Trilogy Metals Inc.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Trilogy Metals Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.