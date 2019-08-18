Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Contrasting side by side

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 0.94 N/A 3.17 3.36 Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.69 N/A 0.66 7.37

Table 1 highlights Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ramaco Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ramaco Resources Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 535.9% 35.5% Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ramaco Resources Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has an average price target of $13, and a 59.31% upside potential. Ramaco Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 55.04% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. seems more appealing than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -2.47% -1.57% 10.93% -1.48% -0.09% 38.62% Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has 38.62% stronger performance while Ramaco Resources Inc. has -1.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. beats Ramaco Resources Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.