Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Comparison side by side

Since Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 0.99 N/A 3.17 3.36 Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.26 N/A 0.80 2.65

Table 1 highlights Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hi-Crush Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Hi-Crush Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 535.9% 35.5% Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. Hi-Crush Inc. on the other hand, has 1.91 beta which makes it 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hi-Crush Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hi-Crush Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hi-Crush Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 51.52% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 7.2%. 2% are Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -2.47% -1.57% 10.93% -1.48% -0.09% 38.62% Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has 38.62% stronger performance while Hi-Crush Inc. has -41.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. beats Hi-Crush Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.