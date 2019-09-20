Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 0.92 N/A 3.17 3.36 Cameco Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34

Demonstrates Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Cameco Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cameco Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cameco Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Cameco Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 535.9% 35.5% Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.96 beta means Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s volatility is 96.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cameco Corporation’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, Cameco Corporation has 2.6 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Cameco Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cameco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s upside potential is 25.63% at a $10 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.1% of Cameco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cameco Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -2.47% -1.57% 10.93% -1.48% -0.09% 38.62% Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had bullish trend while Cameco Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cameco Corporation.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.