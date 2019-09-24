Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CLF) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s current price of $7.60 translates into 0.79% yield. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 9.01M shares traded. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 19/03/2018 Cleveland-Cliffs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS SAYS EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CHARGES WILL BE RECORDED IN H1 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – CLIFFS SAYS STEEL TARIFFS ARE ALREADY BOOSTING IRON-ORE DEMAND; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS 1Q REV. $239.0M, EST. $181.4M; 05/04/2018 – CLIFFS CEO GONCALVES SAYS THERE’S NO NEED FOR IRON-ORE TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs: Revenue, Net Will Be Relatively Lower Than Historical Levels During 1st Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs 1Q Loss $84.3M; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs; 15/05/2018 – Contrarian Capital Management Buys 2.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs

Among 3 analysts covering Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cliffs Natural Resources has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.33’s average target is 22.76% above currents $7.6 stock price. Cliffs Natural Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 23. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $1200 target.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 1.93 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Investors sentiment Infinity in Q2 2019. Its in 2019Q1. It [12345], as 0 investors sold AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 341,318 shares or 9.24% more from 312,442 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Rech And holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Associate Mo has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. Kain Gary D had bought 114,102 shares worth $2.02M.

