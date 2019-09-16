Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to pay $0.04 on Oct 15, 2019; Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake By $355,212

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CLF) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s current price of $8.46 translates into 0.47% yield. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 9.64M shares traded. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS 1Q REV. $239.0M, EST. $181.4M; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs: Revenue, Net Will Be Relatively Higher Than Historical Levels During the Remaining Nine Mos; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS – OF TOTAL CHARGES EXPECTED TO BE INCURRED, CO SEES FUTURE CAPEX OF ABOUT $120 MLN TO $140 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CLIFFS: ARTIFICIALLY CHEAP STEEL BENEFITS ONLY A FEW BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.29; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS – ESTIMATES TOTAL COSTS THAT WILL BE INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF APIO MINING OPERATIONS OF ABOUT $140 MLN TO $170 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS FILES TO EXCHANGE $1.08B 5.75% SR NTS DUE 2025; 20/03/2018 – CLIFFS SAYS STEEL TARIFFS ARE ALREADY BOOSTING IRON-ORE DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – Contrarian Capital Management Buys 2.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs

Columbia Asset Management increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management acquired 1,716 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 41,926 shares with $8.72 million value, up from 40,210 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $256.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas

More notable recent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cleveland-Cliffs: Capital Allocation – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves on Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cleveland-Cliffs: Answers To Recent Questions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cleveland-Cliffs: Misunderstood And Underpriced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cliffs Natural Resources has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $10’s average target is 18.20% above currents $8.46 stock price. Cliffs Natural Resources had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 2.15 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.