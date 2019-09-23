Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.05 N/A -0.29 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Demonstrates Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.9 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 65.29% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 45.3%. Insiders held roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.