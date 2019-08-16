Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.47 N/A -0.29 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Demonstrates Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 238.10% and its consensus price target is $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 24.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was more bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.