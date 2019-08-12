Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

As Biotechnology companies, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.47 N/A -0.29 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 58.14%. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.