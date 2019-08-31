Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.16 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 demonstrates Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.