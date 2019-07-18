Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.98 N/A -0.32 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 58.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.