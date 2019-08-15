Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.55 N/A -0.29 0.00 Repligen Corporation 70 18.92 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Repligen Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 90.6%. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.